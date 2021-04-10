Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion want left-sided cover for Solly March this summer.

The Athletic have suggested that Brighton should look at signing Barnsley’s Callum Styles in preparation for next season.

Styles, who is 21 years old, has been in impressive form for the Tykes this season and has held them rise into promotion contention in the Championship.

His performances have not been going unnoticed over the past few months, with the likes of Norwich City, Leeds United and Southampton interested, as reported by Football League World.

The Athletic now believe Brighton should join the host of clubs wanting to lure him away from Oakwell. They say he would be an ‘attractive option’ for Graham Potter’s side if Barnsley aren’t promoted this season.

The Seagulls are currently fighting to secure their top flight status for another year and are six points above the relegation zone with eight games left to play.

Styles joined Barnsley in 2018 having previously risen up through the youth ranks at Bury. He burst into the Shakers’ first-team as a youngster and was lured away from the North West club when the Tykes forked out £500,000 to bring him to Yorkshire.

He has since played 67 games for Barnsley and has chipped in with six goals. They could face a battle to keep hold of him this summer if they are not promoted.

Valerien Ismael’s side are in action today against Middlesbrough at home.

