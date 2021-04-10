Brentford-linked Folarin Balogun is finally poised to sign a new contract with Arsenal.

The in-demand attacker is close to committing his future to the Premier League club, as per a report by The Guardian.

Balogun, who is 19 years old, is currently due to become out of contract this summer and is able to talk to other clubs over pre-contract agreements.

The striker was wanted by Championship promotion hopefuls Brentford as they geared up for this season, as per a report at the time by Sky Sports, but a move to Thomas Frank’s side didn’t materialise in the end because Arsenal wanted £8 million.

He has made six first-team appearances for Mikel Arteta’s side in all competitions this season and has scored twice in the Europa League.

The New York-born youngster has risen up through the youth ranks of the Gunners and signed his first professional contract in 2019. He has mainly been used in their youth sides so far in his career.

His future has been up in the air because he may fancy his chances of getting game time elsewhere. However, Arsenal now look set to strike a new contract deal with him which will be a boost for them over the next few years.

For Brentford, they will need to cross this one of their list of targets if there is any lingering interest from last year.