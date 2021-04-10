Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga will leave the club in the summer, with interest having come in from Rangers and Bristol City this season.

A recent report from Gazette Live confirms that Assombalonga ‘will’ leave the club in the summer when his deal expires.

The 28-year-old striker has endured a torrid season at the Riverside scoring just five goals in 29 Championship appearances, gradually falling out of contention with Neil Warnock at the helm.

Formerly of the likes of Southend United, Peterborough United and Nottingham Forest, Assombalonga had reached double-figures in terms of league goals in seven of his last eight campaigns before this one.

He remains a striker with great ability and expect him to seal a good move in the summer.

Rangers were linked with a move last month and the links seemed to split opinion – Steven Gerrard already has a number of strikers at his disposal and the £38,000-a-week Assombalonga seems a needless signing.

As for Bristol City, they could have a need for Assombalonga in the summer and were credited with an interest exclusively by Football League World.

They’re set to lose Famara Diedhiou in the summer with his contract out, and Assombalonga could be a like for like replacement for him.

But a recent report from Bristol Live has done some digging into Assombalonga’s links to Ashton Gate and have found nothing in them, so where the Boro man might end up next season remains a mystery.

Either way, the Congo international looks set to depart from The Riverside and if any clubs can afford his wages, he could yet prove a shrewd signing.