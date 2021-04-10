Derby County’s prospective new owner Erik Alonso has revealed that he’s previously spoken to both Cardiff City and Sheffield Wednesday about a takeover, as his Derby arrival nears completion.

Alonso, 29, is looking likely to become the new owner of Derby County. Reports earlier in the week claimed that the Spaniard had reached an agreement to take full control of the club, pending EFL approval.

There’s been no suggestions that the deal has hit a stumbling block as of yet, and Derbyshire Live claim they’re unaware of the ‘price’ of the takeover, but reminded us that Sheikh Khaled’s previous takeover bid at Pride Park neared £60million in value.

Speaking to Spanish outlet El Espanol, Alonso has given a rare insight into the takeover.

“What happens is that the person who has to approve the operation is on vacation until the 12th,” he explained. “A second-rate club in England is between 70 and 120m.

“We had been talking to various clubs for a while, we spoke with Cardiff City and we spoke with Sheffield Wednesday

“Our club profile is not going to be that of a profligate club, we are not going to waste money. You have to invest in the club, but you are not going to do crazy things.

“You are going to bring young players who come to compete, who come with the goal of going up to the Premier League and for them to see that they can become footballers.”

Alonso has drummed up some controversy since his Derby County takeover bid has sprung into life. He was loosely and surprisingly linked with the club earlier in the year but those links seemed to die down.

That was before this week when reports credited Alonso with an actual takeover bid, and now it looks like the bid is solely waiting on EFL approval before completion.

We knew about Alonso’s failed bid to buy Sheffield Wednesday but t’s equally as interesting to hear him citing Cardiff City, who’ve been under the ownership of Vincent Tan for a fair while now.

Either way, if the deal passes EFL approval then there’s no reason why Derby County fans should think ill of Alonso – that is unless the EFL’s Fit and Proper isn’t fit and proper itself.