Speaking to The Northern Echo ahead of Middlesbrough’s visit to Barnsley this weekend, manager Neil Warnock labelled opposition player Daryl Dike ‘the best striker in the division’.

It is no secret that Warnock is targeting a striker or two this summer in order to aid Middlesbrough’s goalscoring woes. Their top scorer this season is Duncan Watmore who has six, with Britt Assombalonga and George Saville just behind him with five each.

They have not had a forward score 20-plus goals in a campaign for 31 years, since Bernie Slaven did so back in 1989-90. It shows the enormity of the task at hand as Boro seriously crave a striker with the magic touch.

One player that Warnock claims has just that is Barnsley’s Daryl Dike. The two-time United States international has scored seven goals in just 13 games for the Tykes and will come up against Warnock’s Middlesbrough side this weekend.

“I think they’ve probably got the best striker in the division in Dike,” claimed the Boro boss.

“It’s said they’ve got a £17m buyout, so I would imagine if they go up, they’ll be buying him because he’s been unbelievable when I look at his clips.

“He scores goals, he’s big, strong and young. He’s got every attribute really.”

Warnock said that he is the type of forward Middlesbrough are looking for. But he went on to say that Dike would be out of the club’s price range.

“I’d have him tomorrow,” he said.

“But I don’t think Steve (Gibson) will mortgage the Riverside for that. He’s got a £17m buyout.

“Good luck to them. I think the owners had a link with the club in America, which got them first choice, and he’s come over and been a revelation.

“I don’t think I’ve seen anyone quite like him in terms of having an impact straight away in a league like the Championship. He’s been unbelievable, and I think the rest of their players have just responded to his strength.”

At present Boro have Assombalonga, Ashley Fletcher, Duncan Watmore, and Chuba Akpom at their disposal. Watmore has led the line in recent weeks and will be expected to do the same against the Tykes tomorrow afternoon.