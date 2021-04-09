Will Grigg was on fire, so the popular terrace anthem went, and this left defences terrified. That was sung during his time at Wigan Athletic.

However, since his £4m, Deadline Day 2019 move to Sunderland, Grigg’s fires have been dampened somewhat and defences are no long trembling in fear of him.

He’s out on loan at League One side MK Dons at the moment where he is finding some of that form that made him so deadly when with the Latics before his move to Wearside.

His return to some form of prowess at The Dons sees Ipswich Town interested according to Football Insider and their writer Wayne Veysey.

Will Grigg and being on fire

Grigg burst onto the scene during his time at Wigan Athletic who he joined from Brentford in July 2015 for an undisclosed fee.

During his time at the DW Stadium, Grigg really was on fire, scoring 65 goals and providing 14 assists. His first season with the Latics (2015/16) was his most productive, Grigg scoring 25 goals and laying on five assists.

His move to Sunderland has seen his production drop, Grigg scoring just 8 goals and providing 3 assists across 61 appearances for the Wearsiders.

His loan move to MK Dons this season has seen Grigg start to score and provide more. In 13 appearances for The Dons, Grigg has 3 goals and 3 assists – all of which came in his first six games.

Ipswich Town interested in summer move

Football Insider writer Veysey claims that Ipswich Town “have set their sights” on snapping up Sunderland striker Grigg. Veysey adds that Grigg’s “future beyond the summer is in major doubt.”

Citing an ‘Ipswich source’, Veysey continues by adding that the Tractor Boys new boss, Paul Cook, is a “huge fan” of Grigg who scored 30 of his goals for Cook when the two were together at Wigan.

Ipswich are still in with a very good shout of a play-off place, Cook’s men sitting 8th on 59 points – just three points and goal difference shy of the last of the play-off places held by Lincoln City.