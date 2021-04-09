Sunderland are going great guns at the moment and sit 3rd in the Sky Bet League One table with games in hand over Peterborough United and Hull City, the two teams ahead of them.

The Black Cats are on an excellent run of form with one defeat, 2-1 vs Shrewsbury, in their last 15 – 15 games where the Wearside outfit have picked up 36 points from a possible 45 on offer.

Next up for Lee Johnson’s charges is a home game tomorrow against 7th-placed Charlton Athletic with a win and results going their way enough to lift the Mackems into the top-two and an automatic promotion place.

Lee Johnson confirms trio to miss Addicks clash

Black Cat’s boss Johnson, in an article from the Chronicle Live’s James Hunter, confirms that three players are definitely not going to make his squad for the clash against Charlton.

Bailey Wright

Wright has trained with the first-team squad but Johnson thinks that Charlton is too soon for him. The Australian centre-back could get some minutes for the Under-23s on Monday or be pressed into action for the first-team versus Wigan Athletic if needed.

Tom Flanagam

Flanagan’s dual injuries (a chipped bone in his foot and a hamstring issue) mean that he’s not going to be called upon. Johnson admits Flanagan could play through the pain but only if it doesn’t negatively affect his performance.

Jake Vokins

The on-loan Southampton left-back is another definitely missing with Johnson saying that it is likely a couple of weeks before he is considered. An ECG – taken as a protocol of his recovery from Covid – showed a slight heart murmur so a test is booked in for Tuesday coming.