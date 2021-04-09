Sunderland are looking ever more like a team that could be promoted back to the Sky Bet Championship as they continue to surge under boss Lee Johnson.

They currently sit 3rd in the Sky Bet League One table and their 71 points leaves them just two points shy of Peterborough United in 2nd and trailing leaders Hull by five points. The Black Cats have a game in-hand over Peterborough and two over Hull.

Next up for Lee Johnson and his charges is a home game against Charlton Athletic tomorrow and the Sunderland boss has been talking about that game in words carried by Chronicle Live – talk which included comments on injured defender Bailey Wright.

Bailey Wright – English football to Sunderland

Wright came to English football after leaving the Victoria Insitute for Sport to join Preston North End’s Under-18 set-up in 2010. He left the Lilywhites in 2017 for Bristol City.

After three years and 83 appearances (one goal/two assists), Wright left the Robins and signed for Sunderland early last August after impressing on loan at the Wearside outfit.

Since arriving at The Stadium of Light, Wright has gone on to make 35 appearances for the Black Cats – 26 of which have been in this season’s League One campaign.

He’s been out of the side since suffering a torn calf muscle in mid-February.

Lee Johnson updates Bailey Wright position

In an article written by the Chronicle Live’s James Hunter, Johnson says that Wright is back in training and coming closer to contention when it comes to becoming part of the squad again.

Johnson revealed that Wright has been spoken to a few days ago about “alternative plans” as the club look to get him back in the fold and ready to contribute.

However, first and foremost, Johnson said: “The good thing is that the injury has healed, that’s the most important thing because you don’t want to put a player out with a muscle injury when he could potentially not get through a game.”

Former Bristol City boss Johnson said that a return against Charlton is too soon and that a better timing would be minutes for the Under-23s although this would be dependent on Sunderland’s need for Wigan Athletic on Tuesday evening.