Speaking to the club’s official website ahead of their trip to Barnsley tomorrow, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock gave an update on an injured first-team quartet.

Dael Fry, Marcus Tavernier, Sam Morsy and Anfernee Dijksteel are all expected to miss Middlesbrough’s next game at Oakwell. The four players would likely be in the starting eleven if fit and will be a big miss for the fixtures they are expected to sit out between now and the end of the season.

Dijksteel, along with Marcus Browne will miss the rest of the campaign through injury. Both players will likely be returning to the first-team fold for pre-season.

Warnock gave positive updates on both Fry and Tavernier, stating they will be available for selection in around two weeks time.

“I think Dael will come back before Tav, but they will both be a couple of weeks,” he said.

“We might get them back for the last two games of the season.”

He was less convinced that Morsy will play a part this season. With just six games left to play until all of the Championship sides’ fates are sealed, the Egyptian international may not return in time.

“We haven’t got to too much of a timescale on Sam Morsy, maybe six to eight weeks,” he said.

“The good news is that Anfernee Dijksteel looked good yesterday,” he continued.

“I’ve got everybody in the club watching his weight! He’s got to come out firing on all cylinders next season.

“I think they all will be back for pre-season, touch wood.”

Middlesbrough have certainly be plagued with injuries and it could well have affected their top six hopes. Along with the aforementioned quartet, important players like Grant Hall and Ashley Fletcher have also been missing for a number of months at a time.

Both Hall and Fletcher are now fit however and could play a part on Saturday at Barnsley. The former has been outstanding since making his comeback from injury, although the latter hasn’t featured much since returning to full fitness and is expected to leave the club in the summer.