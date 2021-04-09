Speaking in his pre-match press conference ahead of their trip to Barnsley this weekend, Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock issued a stark warning to ‘one or two players’.

Middlesbrough may have waved goodbye to their play-off hopes this season but Neil Warnock will be expecting his players to give their all between now and the end of the current campaign.

They take on fifth placed Barnsley at Oakwell tomorrow where they will be looking to get back to winning ways after going without a victory in their last three outings.

Plenty of players will be given an opportunity in the next six fixtures, with some playing for their Middlesbrough futures.

“The players have got six games to make their case to me,” said Warnock.

“I think one or two players have got to show me desire.”

But who is he referring to?

Along with the soon to be departing Britt Assombalonga, Middlesbrough have four others who are nearing the end of their current contracts.

Ashley Fletcher, Marvin Johnson, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Jordan Archer will see their deals come to their conclusions in June. Archer aside, the other three will likely be given an opportunity in the first-team in the final run-in of the season.

Alternatively, the only other players with question marks surrounding their futures are Hayden Coulson and potentially Djed Spence. The former has been used very minimally so far under Warnock, whereas the latter has come under fire for his recent performances.

The Boro boss will be putting his side under the microscope in the next few games to see who he wants to spearhead a promotion push next season. Expect a reshuffle this summer Middlesbrough fans.