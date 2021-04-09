A report from LancsLive claims that Blackburn Rovers are ‘resigned’ to losing Ryan Nyambe in the summer, with the 23-year-old’s contract set to expire.

Nyambe has been one of Blackburn Rovers more consistent performers this season. He’s so far racked up 33 league appearances this campaign, taking his overall tally to 156 first-team appearances for Rovers.

He’s a graduate of the club’s youth academy but now, Nyambe looks set to leave. LancsLive reporter Jaquob Crooke explained:

The club could trigger the 12-month extension and attempt to sell for a fee in the summer transfer window but it’s understood Rovers would prefer to let Nyambe leave on compensation and settle for a figure via tribunal.

The report also details how there are several Championship clubs who’ve monitored Nyambe and his unfolding situation at Ewood Park.

This move could be the first of many for Rovers this summer. Tony Mowbray looks to be coming to the end of his tenure and with his likely departure in the summer, expect several players to follow suit.

Rovers’ most high-profile this summer could be that of Adam Armstrong. The club’s star striker has been linked with a Premier League move throughout the campaign and with only a year left on his deal, Rovers might be ‘resigned’ to losing him as well.

Nyambe’s departure though would be equally huge loss – with the club apparently keen on claiming the compensation rather than another year from the defender it suggests that Rovers hope to bring in some finances this summer.

That’s understandable given the financial hardships of this season. But after struggling so much on the pitch this season, their decision regarding Nyambe might not go down so well with fans.