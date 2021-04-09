Derby County are in a battle as the Sky Bet Championship season moves towards its end. The Rams are 18th in the table and are just eight points safe of the relegation zone.

They have six games left which will shape their future for next season as either a Championship or a League One side.

One decision that is said to have been made already is that Wayne Rooney’s side will be seeing Manchester United loanee, Teden Mengi, suit up again as a Derby County player according to The Athletic’s Ryan Conway.

Teden Mengi – Promise at Old Trafford to Pride Park reality

Regional source Metro had said that a deal for Mengi to return to Pride Park was in the offing with Mengi’s wishes (above) said to be the key to that return.

Mendi has been on the books at Old Trafford since he was a schoolboy, coming up through the age groups at the club and beginning to catch the eye.

He’s made 30 appearances for United’s Under-18s. He has also played ‘up a group’ in going on to make 28 appearances for the Under-23s – captaining them on five occasions this season.

Since signing on loan at Pride Park, Mengi has made eight appearances for the Rams last featuring in the 3-1 loss against Reading on Monday night.

The Athletic on a Mengi return

The Athletic’s Conway, in discussing the possible incomings and outgoings at Derby County next season writes that it “seems probable” that Mengi “will return on loan from Manchester United”. He continues by adding that this would allow the teenager to get exposure of a full season of senior football.

Wayne Rooney has gone on record as saying that he wants a Mengi return, adding that “it’s believed United would be more than happy to explore him returning.“