Craig Fagan will be part of Phil Brown’s backroom staff at Southend United.

The former Derby County, Bradford City and Gillingham attacker has been promoted from his role as Southend United’s Under-23’s manager, as detailed on their official club website.

Fagan, who is 38 years old, knows Brown very well from playing under him at Hull City.

He was part of the Tigers’ side who won promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their history in 2008 under Brown.

They will now both be looking to help Southend stay in League Two. The Shrimpers are currently 23rd in the league table and are five points from safety with six games left.

They have decided to sack Mark Moseley and bring back Brown as one last throw of the dice as they seek to avoid dropping into the National League.

Fagan joined Southend as their Under-23’s boss in 2019 and applied for their manager’s role last year.

He made over 350 appearances in his playing career before retiring in 2015. He played for Derby County in 2006 and helped the Rams gain promotion to the Premier League during his time at Pride Park.

Fagan was on the books with the Rams during their infamous 11 points season in the top flight but was loaned out to Hull during that period.

He then spent four years in East Yorkshire before leaving and joining Bradford City, where he impressed in League Two and scored eight goals in 35 appearances in all competitions.

Gillingham came calling in 2013 and he played 18 times for the Gills before being released.

Will Southend stay up?