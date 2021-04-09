Writing in his weekly EFL Predictions column on Sky Sports, pundit David Prutton had his say on what he believes the outcome will be when Middlesbrough take the trip to Barnsley this weekend.

Middlesbrough go into the game having won two of their last five games but they are winless in their last three. Barnsley on the other hand have won three of their last five, losing once in that time.

Boro picked up a vital point at home to automatic promotion chasers Watford on Easter Monday. In doing so they have kept any small hopes of a play-off push alive. They are currently nine points outside of the top six with just six games left to play between now and the end of the season.

Barnsley solidified their top six position with a win over Luton Town earlier this week. The win left them in fifth and a victory over Neil Warnock’s side tomorrow could lift them to third if results happen to go their way.

Prutton has predicted the hosts to take all three points this weekend and for Middlesbrough’s winless run to go on.

“Two more goals for Daryl Dike on Monday, even with the penalty miss he has been a sensational acquisition for Barnsley, helping blaze their trail into the play-offs,” said the pundit.

“Middlesbrough got a good point against Watford on Monday, but look likely to fall short of the play-offs.

“Neil Warnock will still have them right up for every game and the Tykes need to be wary of that, but for me, this is still a home win.”

Middlesbrough won the reverse fixture at the Riverside earlier in the campaign. Goals from midfielder Jonny Howson and striker Chuba Akpom either side of half-time helped Boro to the victory. Cauley Woodrow scored a last minute penalty to make the score 2-1 but it was too little too late for Barnsley back in October.