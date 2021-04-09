Sunderland hold an option to extend Anthony Patterson’s contract by another year this summer.

The goalkeeper’s current deal with Sunderland expires at the end of this season but they can keep him for a further 12 months, as detailed in a report by the Sunderland Echo.

Patterson, who is 21 years old, has been training with Lee Johnson’s first-team this week as they gear up for their clash against Charlton Athletic tomorrow.

His fellow Under-23’s teammates Oliver Younger, Josh Hawkes and Dan Neil have also been involved with the senior side over the past few days.

Patterson has risen up through the academy at Sunderland and has been a key player for them at youth sides. He signed a new one-year deal last summer.

He provides decent competition and back-up to their goalkeeping department behind Lee Burge and Remi Matthews and keeping him for next season would be a sensible decision.

Patterson has been on the bench for the Black Cats on a handful of occasions over the past couple of campaigns but is still waiting on his league debut.

He has played 18 times in the Premier League 2 this season and Sunderland have a decision to make on his future at the Stadium of Light this summer.

Lee Johnson’s side will be looking to ramp up the pressure on Hull City and Peterborough United with a win over Charlton tomorrow.