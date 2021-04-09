Barnsley winger Luke Thomas’ loan at Ipswich Town has been cut short for personal reasons, as announced by the Tractor Boys’ official club website.

The attacker joined League One side Ipswich Town from Barnsley in January.

Thomas, who is 22 years old, decided to step back from the action over recent weeks to focus on his physical and mental health. He has said (see tweet below).

Twitter: @BarnsleyFC @IpswichTown. Thank you ❤️ https://t.co/voWLcqPmdW (@luke_luke19)

The ex-England youth international last featured for Ipswich against Northampton Town in mid-February.

Read: Newcastle United eye move for Barnsley target

Thomas will now return to parent club Barnsley. He joined the Tykes in 2019 from Derby County and has since made 63 appearances for the Championship side.

He started his career at Cheltenham Town and was snapped up as a youngster by Derby in 2016. He went on to play twice for the Rams’ first-team.

Thomas was loaned out to non-league side Gloucester City to gain some experience before linking up with Coventry City on loan for the 2018/19 season.

Read: Player linked with Barnsley closing in on move to Japan

He was a real hit for the Sky Blues and played 44 times for Mark Robins’ side in all competitions which earned him a permanent move to Barnsley.

Ipswich fully support his decision to end his stay there and have said: “Ipswich Town fully supports Luke with his decision, and will continue to support him moving forward.”