Barnsley are a side surprising many in the Sky Bet Championship and they are experiencing a massive turnaround in fortunes under new boss Valerian Ishmael.

Last season they survived as a Championship side by the skin of their teeth, pulling off a final-day escape act against a promotion-challenging Brentford outfit.

This season, a surge in wins has pushed the Tykes into a worthy play-off position and many are rightly tipping them as a force in that play-off for a Premier League slot.

One factor in that has been the form of midfielder Alex Mowatt who has won this month’s Championship Player of the Month award.

Alex Mowatt – this season for Barnsley

Mowatt joined Barnsley in late January 2017 for a fee thought to be around £500,000. Since signing for the South Yorkshire outfit, Doncaster-born Mowatt has made 155 appearances, scoring 19 goals and providing 23 assists.

This season has seen the 26-year-old feature as the Tykes captain and help Barnsley become a driving force from his position in the midfield engine room.

Across 39 appearances in the Sky Bet Championship, Mowatt has scored 7 goals and provided 7 assists – the highlight being a goal and two assists in the 3-1 win over QPR in early March.

Alex Mowatt on the POTM award

🎥 We sat down with the skipper for a quick chat about his award! pic.twitter.com/O5SSZ5EmkM — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) April 9, 2021

Mowatt, being interviewed (above) by Barnsley’s media unit, is at pains to state that his award belongs to the team.

The interviewer mentions that Teemu Pukki, Ivan Toney and David Brooks were previous winners of the award. This led to Mowatt responding: “A lot of them are forwards as well. So, to get player of the month being a midfield I think it is a big achievement.”

Mowatt says that it is important that Barnsley focus on the remainder of the season, pick up the wins and “see how far we can go.”

Next up for the Tykes and Mowatt is a home match on Saturday against Neil Warnock’s Middlesbrough in what could be a spicy affair.