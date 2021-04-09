Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore have spoken to Examiner Live about owner Dejphon Chansiri, detailing his relationship with the Thai businessman.

Chansiri is a name that most every Championship fan will have heard this season. The Sheffield Wednesday owner has never been too far away from controversy and doesn’t seem to shy away from it either.

Moore became his third permanent manager of the season after going into the campaign with Garry Monk at the helm, before enduring 45 days of Tony Pulis.

Now though, fans seem to have a manager they can rally behind and speaking ahead of this weekend’s trip to QPR, Moore told Examiner Live about his relationship with Chansiri:

“I spoke to the chairman after the [Cardiff City] game. I speak to him every single week to catch up. I have done that since joining the club. We speak regularly on the phone.

“He’s very much with the team and behind the club.”

Moore was absent from his side’s 5-0 win over Cardiff City last time out. The Owls boss has been ruled out with Covid-19 and is due to miss this weekend’s clash v QPR.

West London will hold another stern challenge for the Owls who, after Monday’s win have a seven-point gap to make up in their final seven Championship games of the season.

But Moore will be expecting his side to take the same energy and same determination down to the capital, to hopefully overcome a QPR side who’ve been in fine form throughout 2021.

As for Chansiri, he’s restored some of fans’ faith in his reign with the appointment of Moore but remains very much in the limelight after some torrid decision-making in the past few seasons.