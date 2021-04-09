Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has hailed the newfound partnership of Jordan Rhodes and Josh Windass, ahead of his side’s trip to QPR this weekend.

Moore will again be absent from the dugout. But after his side’s 5-0 thumping of Cardiff City on Monday he’ll be expecting his Owls side to take the same gusto to West London.

Speaking to Examiner Live ahead of Saturday’s clash v QPR, Moore singled out Owls duo Rhodes and Windass, highlighting the pairs understanding in attack.

“Players have got their preferred positions,” he began. “You are always looking at different dynamics and understanding from players.

“I just looked it at the time and thought both of them would compliment each other.

“There seems to be a good level of understanding between both of them. It has worked and long may it continue.”

Against Cardiff City, Rhodes started up front alongside Callum Paterson, with Windass playing in just behind the two strikers.

Rhodes would grab his seventh goal of the season that day, with Windass claiming two assists.

The win over Cardiff was unprecedented and has given Moore’s side a huge positivity boost ahead of their final seven games of the Championship season.

Birmingham City are the team sitting in 21st, and Wednesday have to make up a seven-point gap to them before the end of the season.

After the tough test that will be QPR, Wednesday have three home games against three out of favour teams in Swansea City, Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers.

All is still to play for at Hillsborough, but first Moore must find a way of combating a compeitive QPR side.