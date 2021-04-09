Swansea City’s Marc Guehi is ‘set’ to return to Chelsea next summer, reports WalesOnline.

Guehi, 20, has enjoyed his first full loan season at Swansea City. He joined midway through the last campaign and would go on to make 14 Championship appearances, racking up 34 this time round.

Reports last month claimed that Guehi was planning on playing Premier League football next season and now, a report from WalesOnline briefly states that the Englishman is set to return to West London.

There was talks of a potential sale. The Athletic claimed that Chelsea could sell Guehi to Swansea City but include a buy-back clause – there’s since been no talks of such a deal.

For Steve Cooper, he looks likely to lose a host of players in the summer, mainly those who’ve joined on loan this season.

Freddie Woodman finally looks set to make the step up into the Premier League, with Jordan Morris on loan from Seattle Sounders too.

Conor Hourihane is on loan from Aston Villa and as it stands, he looks the most likely to make his loan stay in South Wales permanent, with Villa reportedly looking for a sale in the summer.

The Swans currently sit in 4th-place of the Championship table. Cooper’s side have lost their last four in the Championship and could yet drop out of the top-six entirely.

If that’s the case and Swansea City don’t make the play-offs, it’s hard to see them standing a chance of bringing back the likes of Woodman, Morris, Guehi and even Hourihane on permanent deals.

But there remains seven games of the season and Cooper still has every chance of taking his Swansea City side into the Premier League.