Charlton Athletic will be looking to dent Sunderland’s promotion hopes tomorrow as they travel to the Stadium of Light.

Nigel Adkins is gearing up for his third game in charge of Charlton Athletic having drawn and won in his opening couple of matches.

The Addicks have promotion aspirations of their own as they make the journey to the North East this weekend to take on 3rd place Sunderland.

They are currently 7th in the league and are three points outside the Play-Offs.

Adkins has been doing his homework ahead of this one: “I went up to watch Peterborough against Sunderland on Monday. I drove up and took in the opportunity to watch Sunderland play live. Maybe they’ve adapted themselves a little bit during that game because they’ve played the conditions of the pitch at Peterborough but we know their strengths, they’ve got a lot of strengths.”

The Charlton boss has also had his say on the Black Cats manager Lee Johnson: “Lee Johnson is an experienced manager, they’ve got experienced players up there and we’re under no illusions that it’s going to be a real challenging game for us, but we’ve got to make sure it’s a challenging game for them as well.”

Charlton denied Sunderland an immediate promotion back to the Championship in 2019 when they beat them 2-1 in the Play-Off final at Wembley with a dramatic Patrick Bauer winner.

Fast forward to now and the Black Cats are still trying to get out of League One. However, Johnson has done an impressive job since taking over from Phil Parkinson and they look strong at the moment.

Charlton face a tough ask of their own in going up this season but will be certainly be looking to get a place in the top six and will be hoping to cause Sunderland some issues tomorrow.

Who will win ?