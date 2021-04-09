Manchester United have taken Exeter City prospect Sonny Cox on trial.

The teenager has been hoping to catch the eye of Manchester United this past week, as per a report by Devon Live.

Cox is being tipped for a bright future in the game and has impressed for Exeter City at youth level this season.

The 15-year-old has already represented the Grecians at Under-23 level and it appears he is destined to move to a Premier League club soon.

Exeter boss Matt Taylor has said: “Everyone is interested in signing him. He has scored so many goals at youth team level, not just the U16s but the U18s and U23s. I think he is playing in a game tonight, one at the weekend and then at the start of next week, but this is the third Premier League club he has been to and there will be more.”

“I think everyone understands what is going to happen in relation to Sonny and the same with Harry Lee. He is getting great experience for himself and they are not trials but an opportunity for Premier League clubs to show their training facilities and get close eyes on Sonny as he is one of the most in-demand players at all levels at any age throughout the country.”

Cox is described as a ‘two-footed’ goalscoring striker on his profile on Exeter’s website and has trained with their first-team.

The Grecians’ academy has produced Aston Villa and England star Ollie Watkins and Cox will be looking to follow in the footsteps of him over the next few years.

Exeter also have players like Matt Jay and Joel Randall who are expected to attract interest from higher up the football pyramid this summer.

Cox is currently being looked at by Manchester United and it will be interesting to see if the North West giants decide to sign him down the line.