QPR striker Charlie Austin has been suspended for three matches following his FA Charge for violent conduct.

The charge referred to an incident in Monday’s defeat at Nottingham Forest, where Austin appeared to stamp on Forest’s Ryan Yates.

Officials missed the incident, but Austin has since been charge with violent conduct by the FA and has now been suspended for QPR’s next three matches.

It’ll be a bitter blow to Mark Warburton. He brought Austin back to QPR on loan in January and has since found a new talisman in the former Rs favourite.

The 31-year-old has scored six in 17 Championship appearances since returning to West London, but will now miss three crucial games in QPR’s unlikely bid for a top-six spot.

QPR currently sit in 12th-place of the Championship table, with a 13-point gap to Reading in 6th.

See what these QPR fans have said on Twitter about Austin’s suspension:

