Southend United have appointed Phil Brown as their manager, as announced by their official club website.

Mark Moseley has been sacked by Southend United and they have brought Phil Brown back to Roots Hall to replace him.

The Shrimpers are currently sat in 23rd position in League Two and are five points from safety with six games left.

Brown, who is 61 years old, with be assisted by Ricky Duggan and Craig Fagan.

He last managed Southend from 2013 to 2018 and he guided them to promotion to League One via the Play-Offs during his time there.

Brown, who is 61 years old, is most known for the work he did at Hull City. He got the Tigers to the Premier League for the first time their history in 2008 before keeping them up the season after.

He left Hull in 2010 and moved on to Preston North End shortly after, He spent just under a year at Deepdale and won just 24.4% of games during his time at the helm.

Southend handed him a route back into the game after he left the Lilywhites and he made a decent impression there, hence why they have now brought him back to save them now.

Swindon Town came calling in 2008 and he spent seven months at the County Ground before embarking on spell in India at FC Pune City (who later turned into Hyderabad).

Brown is now back in England and will be looking to keep Southend in the Football League.

Good appointment by Southend?