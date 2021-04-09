A report from Mirror claims that Aston Villa could sell both Conor Hourihane and Henri Lansbury this summer, in order to better the club’s finances.

The pair joined Swansea City and Bristol City respectively on loan earlier in the season – both experiencing varying degrees of success in the Championship.

Hourihane’s spell at Swansea City has largely been a success, scoring five goals and grabbing the one assist so far. Lansbury meanwhile was heavily criticised for his earlier Bristol City appearances, but has now racked up 11 Championship outings for the Robins.

Mirror suggest that Hourihane – who has one more season after this remaining on his Villa contract – is likely to leave Villa this summer, whether Swansea City gain promotion or not.

The Swans have started to slip up in their bid for promotion. But expect Steve Cooper to pursue a permanent deal whatever the outcome in the summer – Mirror backs Villa to ‘field other offers’ for the Irishman should Swansea not take him on.

As for Lansbury, Mirror claim that he’s ‘certain to leave’ Aston Villa in the summer. His contract is set to expire and bring to an end what’s been a torrid Villa stint for the midfielder – he’s managed just two goals in 41 league appearances since his arrival midway through the 2016/17 campaign.

Whether or not Nigel Pearson will want to make him a permanent feature at Ashton Gate remains unclear – as does Pearson’s future at the club.

But Aston Villa look set for another busy summer in the transfer market, and the likes of Swansea City, Bristol City and other clubs in the EFL could benefit from that with some new signings.