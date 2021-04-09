Swindon Town’s Akin Odimayo is attracting interest from the Championship.

The likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Preston North End, Derby County and Stoke City are interested in signing him this summer, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

Odimayo, who is 21 years old, only joined Swindon Town last summer but has caught the eye for the Robins in League One this season.

He only penned a one-year deal when he moved to the County Ground last August and could be available on a free transfer. However, John Sheridan’s side do hold an option to extend his deal by a further 12 months if they wish to.

Odimayo was snapped up by Swindon after a successful trial and has made 32 appearances in all competitions for them this term.

He started his career at Reading and rose up through the youth ranks at the Madejski Stadium. He signed his first professional contract with the Championship side in 2018 but played just once for their first-team.

The youngster had loan spells away at Hungerford Town and Waterford before being released by the Royals at the end of last season.

He has emerged on the radar of the likes of Preston North End and Sheffield Wednesday now and it appears Swindon will face a battle to keep hold of him.

Odimayo’s immediate focus will be on helping the Robins survive in League One.

