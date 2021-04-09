Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder David Jones has spoken to Yorkshire Live about his time at Hillsborough, explaining how chairman Dejphon Chansiri ‘blocked’ his transfer out of the club.

Jones, now aged 36, joined Sheffield Wednesday in 2016. He spent three years at the club and made 66 appearances in all competitions – but he made just one Championship appearance in his final 2018/19 campaign at the club.

Jos Luhukay was the man in charge for the start of that season. The Dutchman lasted from January 2018 to December of that same year, exiling Jones during his tenure.

Jones would eventually released by Wednesday at the end of the 2018/19 season and would have a fleeting season with Oldham Athletic before finding himself as a free agent again soon after.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live, Jones said of his time at Sheffield Wednesday:

“There was interest and offers on the table where I could have left for other Championship clubs.

“I had conversations with the chairman, my relationship with him was good. I think his heart is in the right place with everything he does. He’s a good guy, in his opinion, he’s looking after Sheffield Wednesday’s best interest. It was difficult for me to get out because his thought on me didn’t align with the manager’s view.

“His words to me were that I was a professional that was always fit and, for example, football can change very quickly and if the manager was to part, you never know how long managers will last, the next man might want me.”

Luhukay then was uninterested in Jones, but Chansiri wanted him to remain at the club because he felt he was a useful player.

One of the main criticisms of Chansiri is that he’s too involved with subjects like this – player related issues, team selections, player sales and so on.

Jones’ story just goes to prove that critique of the Thai businessman but it’s interesting to see his kind words about Chansiri, saying his ‘heart is in the right place’.

“From his point of view, he thought I was still an asset to have,” Jones continued to say of Chansiri. “It seemed like the manager had a different view so that was difficult for me be able to get out.

“The offers on the table, if Wednesday wanted a fee or wage issues, I was certainly prepared to take a pay cut and I put that on the table a number of times.”

Today, Darren Moore is the man in charge at Hillsborough and he’s come into the club in the midst of a relegation battle – the Owls have seven games left to make up a seven-point gap to safety.

Times are hard at Hillsborough but once they get this season out of the way, and get to work in the transfer market this summer, the club should have a clean slate to rebuild upon. Fans’ only hope is that Chansiri can leave Moore to it.