Former Aston Villa and England striker Gabby Agbonlahor has rued recent transfer links between Celtic and Bournemouth’s Steve Cook.

The Bournemouth skipper has emerged as a potential summer signing for Celtic with former Cherries boss Eddie Howe poised to take charge of the Scottish club.

Howe reportedly has a ‘verbal agreement’ in place to become the next Celtic boss and already the transfer rumours are flying – Howe is said to be keen on bringing Bournemouth defender Cook to Scotland in the summer, with his contract on the South Coast set to expire.

But speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor was asked whether Cook would be a good first signing for Howe if he takes charge of Celtic, saying:

I don’t think so, no. Celtic don’t want to be looking at players who are getting on a bit. They want to be looking at younger players and attracting younger players. I don’t see that happening. Celtic will want young, fresh players to come in and give them a helping hand.

Howe is said to be keen on taking the remainder of the season off, and to come back into football management during the summer.

Celtic will be weary of Howe losing interest, or of any other suitors coming in with another job offer. He has that verbal agreement in place but Football Insider report that Celtic are lining up alternatives in case Howe turns makes a U-turn.

Either way, it’s unlikely that Celtic will move for Cook if Howe isn’t at the helm. But the 29-year-old remains a key player for Bournemouth and a reunion with Howe in Scotland could bring even more of the Englishman.