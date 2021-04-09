Millwall boss Gary Rowett has issued a ‘hands off’ warning regarding two of his key players in Jake Cooper and Jed Wallace.

Millwall currently sit in 9th-place of the Championship table. It’s been another stop-start season but three-straight wins in the Championship has given the Lions and a slight glimmer of a top-six finish this season.

It remains an uphill task, with an eight-point gap to close to Reading in 6th. But Rowett could match last season’s 8th-place finish, and next season go one step further.

Speaking to London News Online, Rowett discussed potential player sales, and whilst referring to both Cooper and Wallace, said:

“We have had plenty of our players being watched by other clubs because we have been in the top 10 much of the season.

“I have no interest in whether other clubs want our players. Until we get a whopping great bid, that is the only time I pay any attention.

“Our chairman John Berylson has been brilliant. No one has ever got Millwall players on the cheap. This has not been a selling club and that is brilliant for any manager.”

Both Cooper and Wallace were linked with Aston Villa last season. Cooper and Wallace have once again proved to be two of Rowett’s key players in the Championship, having made 36 and 39 Championship appearances respectively this season.

The pair’s links to Aston Villa died down and Dean Smith subsequently looked elsewhere in the transfer market. Both have been impressive of late though and it wouldn’t be surprising to see Villa, or any other teams come in for the Millwall pair this summer.

But Rowett has got the message out early – it’ll take a significant bid to pry Wallace, Cooper, or any player away from Millwall this summer.