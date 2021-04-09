Norwich City are pretty much the de facto champions of this season’s Sky Bet Championship and destined for a quick return to the Premier League.

That return to the top tier of English football could be decided this weekend if they win and Brentford lose – they’ll need to wait a while longer for confirmation as champions.

On their day they are frightening – just ask a shell-shocked Huddersfield Town that after their 7-0 battering on Tuesday evening.

Despite being led by 25-goal Finland striker Teemu Pukki, the Canaries are said to be looking at an even more prolific striker in VVV Venlo’s Greek international Giorgos Giakoumakis according to TEAMtalk.

Georgios Giakoumakis – tipped for Norwich interest

Six-cap Greek international Giakoumakis has only been at VVV-Venlo since mid-August last year, moving there from AEK Athens on a move for a reportedly piecemeal amount.

Despite only being there since August, the 26-year-old hotshot has certainly wasted no time in finding his feet. In just 29 games for VVV-Venlo this season, Giakoumakis has scored a remarkable 27 goals – 24 of these coming from the Eredivisie league competition.

To put this strike rate into some perspective, his 24 Eredivisie goals have come from just 38 shots on target – a conversion rate of a shade over 63%.

Giakoumakis to Norwich – what TEAMtalk think

TEAMtalk writer Graeme Bailey writes that Norwich “are looking closely” at Giakoumakis with the intention of him being able to “help bolster their Premier League strike-force.”

His prolific strike-rate was always going to bring interested eyes watching his games and interested clubs tracking him. Bailey adds that, “Sources have revealed to TEAMtalk that Norwich are one of those who are keen.”

Acknowledging that there is also “big interest” from Dutch sides, Bailey adds that “Brighton and Southampton have also been checking” the Greek strikers progress over the course of the last few months.