Sheffield Wednesday are in a rut and deep in that rut. Fair enough, they showed signs of fight in their last game – a 5-0 absolute humbling of Cardiff City.

However, that 5-0 hammering of their Welsh visitors could be interpreted as the last hurrah of a dying animal as it fights for survival.

The Sky Bet Championship table doesn’t lie; one look at it tells you all that you need to know. Sheffield Wednesday are in 23rd place, with 35 points and seven points from safety.

Sheffield Wednesday – a season so far to forget

Bad results and worse runs of form have seen Wednesday pretty much in a relegation battle all season long. There have been strings of games where they’ve improved and solidified but these have been undone by reverting to type.

Of course, the Owls were not helped by an EFL-imposed points deduction for falling foul of FFP regulations. 12 points were deducted and six granted back – that still places them below the safety line of relegation.

Off-field instability with effectively four managers this season hasn’t helped. Under-fire owner Dejphon Chansiri has copped flak all season for his running of the club and what many Owls fans see as ineptitude.

Fire all that together in a neat package and you have Sheffield Wednesday’s season in a nutshell.

Sheffield Wednesday: seven games for salvation and being led down the lane

Seven games, that is the sum total of what Sheffield Wednesday have left and they have seven points to overhaul Birmingham – the Blues being their first target.

It’s a big ask of the South Yorkshire outfit but it isn’t an impossibility for them. Of course, Wednesday fans have been asking whether relegation is nailed on – one asking Sun reporter Alan Nixon (below).

This is what Sun reporter Alan Nixon thinks of Wednesday’s chances of staying up and preserving their status as a Championship side. Replying to an Owls fans asking if he thought the South Yorkshire side were doomed, Nixon replied:

Depends how many points you get. 50 should be safe. https://t.co/Qv3fzADEPT — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) April 8, 2021

That reply led the following Wednesday fan to comment, again Nixon replying via quoted retweet:

Win the next one … https://t.co/sB8BupVJAK — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) April 8, 2021

The Comment

However, taking a step back from the euphoria caused by Wednesday’s 5-0 Cardiff battering and looking at it objectively – can Sheffield Wednesday stay up this season and preserve their Championship status?

It will be difficult – they have seven points to overhaul so you can chalk two of those games off as needing to be wins. That drops the number of games to just five.

In fairness, the Owls have a favourable run-in with games against sides struggling for form such as Bristol City, Blackburn and Nottingham Forest. Throw a final-day match against Derby into the mix and it’s a chance that they have.

However, strip all that back and Sheffield Wednesday are chasing a Birmingham side looking more galvanised under Lee Bowyer. It makes you wonder if enthusiasm as shown by Alan Nixon et al is leading Owls fans into a fool’s paradise and down the lane.