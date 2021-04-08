Blackburn Rovers are stuck in a rut of disappointing results in a run that stretches back to the end of January.

Last time out the Lancashire outfit was beaten 2-0 by play-off challenging Bournemouth in a result that renewed calls for Tony Mowbray’s head.

It was a loss that left Rovers in 17th place in the Sky Bet Championship table and just 11 points clear of the drop zone.

Away from the results, Mowbray was critical of the mentality of the younger players at the club in comments carried by the Lancs Live website.

Mowbray comments on Travis absence – widens comments to younger players

Commenting ostensibly on the availability of midfielder Lewis Travis, who is understood to be fit enough to play, Mowbray widened the remit of his comments to take in the ‘mentality’ of the younger players on their books.

Mowbray seems to think that Travis isn’t operating at the expected maximum levels and it is this point that the Blackburn manager widens his comments from.

On this, Mowbray said: “I think that’s been part of the problem”

“It’s a maturity thing I think with a lot of the young players we have. Because they train they think they should be playing and yet it’s about the levels you can get to.“

Mowbray comments on the danger to the team

Mowbray continued by indicating the danger that this could pose for the team adding, “It’s no good you playing if you’re actually hurting the team because you’re way off.”

Moving back onto Travis, Mowbray is optimistic that the midfielder could be available for the weekend Cardiff City match-up adding that the youngster needed “to get some training under his belt.”

Blackburn will be looking to snap out of their rut of bad results at Cardiff; Rovers have just one win (against Millwall) in their last 14 games – picking up just SEVEN of the available 42 points across that stretch.