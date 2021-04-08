According to an exclusive report from Football League World, Bristol City are set to reignite their interest in Middlesbrough striker Britt Assombalonga.

Assombalonga looks to have played his last game for Middlesbrough, with manager Neil Warnock confirming it was time to give others a chance. The likes of 18-year-old Josh Coburn have been preferred to the £15 million forward in recent weeks and that looks set to continue between now and the end of the season.

Bristol City striker Famara Diedhiou is out of contract at Ashton Gate in June and has been linked to Middlesbrough previously. Both clubs were reportedly eyeing up a swap deal in January involving Diedhiou and Assombalonga, but nothing came to fruition.

The report states that there is interest elsewhere in the second tier however and Bristol City won’t be alone in their pursuit of the Democratic Republic of Congo international. In transfer windows gone by Assombalonga has been linked with the likes of a Nottingham Forest reunion as well as a move to the Turkish Super Lig.

They will also face competition from Scottish Premier League champions Rangers. Steven Gerrard’s side have long been an admirer of the 28-year-old Middlesbrough man and could look to replace the outgoing Jermaine Defoe and Greg Stewart.

Since arriving at Middlesbrough for a club record fee back in 2017, Assombalonga has gone on to score 47 goals in 159 appearances in all competitions. The striker has also registered four assists in that time frame. However, he has been far less deadly than in previous seasons during the current campaign, finding the net just five times.