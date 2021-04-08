QPR are reportedly eyeing up a swoop for a new creative force in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Huddersfield Town’s out of contract attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard is said to be on the Rangers’ radar. The 27-year-old previously impressed under Mark Warburton, earning high praise from the QPR boss during his time at Brentford.

However, there could be better options available to QPR. Here are three other playmakers the Championship side could look at as alternatives:

Siriki Dembele – Peterborough United

Compared to Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha, the Posh star could be Championship bound this summer. The former Grimsby Town star sees his deal at London Road come to an end this summer and could be available for nothing.

This season, Dembele has netted nine goals and laid on 12 assists across all competitions. He can play as a centre-forward, out on the wing or as an attacking midfielder. After another impressive League One season, a shot at the second-tier could await the 24-year-old.

Emiliano Marcondes – Brentford

The Danish playmaker is another creative force that could be available for nothing this summer. Marcondes has been with the Bees since January 2018, notching up 87 appearances for the club.

At his best, the 26-year-old can be a dangerous force on the wing or in attacking midfield. Marcondes scored seven goals and provided 11 assists for Thomas Frank’s side last season. His most productive campaign saw him chip in with 18 goals and 10 assists in 2017/18 for both FC Nordsjaelland and Brentford.

Adrian Bernabe – Manchester City

Despite being the least experienced of the three, Bernabe looks to be a promising talent for the future. He has played just five times in senior football so far, spending time in City and FC Barcelona’s esteemed academies.

The 19-year-old Spanish starlet has laid on 15 assists and bagged 11 goals for the Citizens’ U23s side, playing 51 times. As well as playing in attacking midfield, the former Spain U17 international has featured in a deeper role in central midfield, even filling in at left-back at times this season. He too could be available for nothing this summer.

Who would you like to see join out of Pritchard, Dembele, Marcondes and Bernabe? Deliver your verdict in the poll at the bottom of the page.

Who would you like to see QPR move for this summer