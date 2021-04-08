As per The Sun reporter Alan Nixon, Peterborough United are set to sign Stoke City ‘keeper Josef Bursik on loan for the rest of the season.

Peterborough. About to sign keeper Bursik from Stoke on loan for the season. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) April 8, 2021

The Posh have been dealt a hefty injury blow as they look to make a long-awaited return to the Championship.

Star keeper Christy Pym has been ruled out for the rest of the season. The former Exeter City man suffered a muscular injury during Peterborough’s 1-1 draw with promotion rivals Sunderland.

Now, it has been claimed that a goalkeeping reinforcement is set to arrive imminently. According to The Sun reporter Alan Nixon, Stoke City starlet Josef Bursik is set to join on loan for the rest of the season.

With Pym out injured, Dan Gyollai and youngster Will Blackmore are also available as options in between the sticks for Posh. However, England youth international will come in to bolster Darren Ferguson’s goalkeeping ranks for the run-in.

Posh aren’t the first team to come in for Bursik on loan this season. Potters boss Michael O’Neill previously revealed clubs have come in for the 20-year-old, but the moves weren’t suitable.

With a move to London Road on the cards, the London-born prodigy will be looking to enjoy a successful end to the season.

Bursik has played 16 times for Stoke this season, coming into the starting 11 after injuries to Adam Davies and Angus Gunn. However, his last appearance came way back in January, playing in a 2-1 loss to Watford.

The ‘keeper has previously picked up senior experience with Hednesford Town, Telford United, Accrington Stanley and Doncaster Rovers.