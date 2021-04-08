According to Lancs Live, Preston North End will have first refusal on Liverpool loanee Sepp van den Berg.

The teenager has been a bright spark in the Preston North End side this season. Since arriving on a short-term loan deal from Premier League champions Liverpool in January, van den Berg has played 10 times.

Despite being a natural central defender, he has primarily been used as a right-back, but to good effect. His ball playing skills and technical ability mean he has adapted well to the role.

Making the jump to the Reds’ first-team may prove too much for the young Dutchman next season.

The likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip, Nathaniel Phillips, Ben Davies, and Rhys Williams are all ahead of him in the pecking order, whilst midfielder Fabinho has also filled in at the back and Jurgen Klopp’s side have an option to turn Ozan Kabak’s loan into a permanent deal this summer. So it is likely van den Berg will be allowed to leave Anfield on a temporary basis once again.

According to the report Preston do have first refusal on if the 19-year-old, meaning they would be offered the player before any other club can enter into talks.

Lancs Live state that ‘it shouldn’t take much consideration’ if the opportunity arose in the up and coming transfer window.

This also goes for striker Ched Evans. The Welsh international’s current deal at Deepdale is up in the summer but has been linked with a move away, with Middlesbrough interested as they look to bolster their attacking options with his acquisition.