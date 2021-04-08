QPR striker Charlie Austin is set to be without a club in the summer, with his West Brom contract expiring.

West Brom loaned the 31-year-old striker back to a former club of his in QPR last Janaury. He’s since netted six goals in 17 Championship appearances for the Rs, reminding fans of what they’ve been missing since his 2016 departure.

Fans have been urging the permanent signing ever since his return, but could face the next few fixtures without him due to an ongoing FA charge – Austin was charged with violent conduct and has to issue a response today.

It relates to an incident during last Monday’s game v Nottingham Forest where Austin appeared to stamp on Forest’s Ryan Yates, but the incident wasn’t noticed by officials.

QPR fans have largely rued Austin’s actions that day and his absence in the next few games could well and truly put QPR’s distant top-six hopes to bed for this season.

It appeared to be an act of frustration from the QPR man. Austin having been so prolific upon his return to West London, he’s now has just one goal in his last seven – he’s started all of those seven, but hasn’t completed the full 90-minutes in any.

In fact, whilst Austin has started every single Championship game since he arrived, he’s only managed to complete the full 90-minutes on one occasion.

Mark Warburton has been strategically rotating his strikers as to keep them fit and fresh, and that’s seemingly had a positive impact on Lyndon Dykes who’s scored two in his last three appearances for QPR.

Both Austin and Dykes’ form going into the final seven games of the season poses something of a selection debate for Warburton, who’ll likely be keen on having both Austin and Dykes to pick from next season.

Dykes doesn’t look likely to go anywhere and doesn’t seem likely to go out on loan either. Austin remains someone who could greatly add to QPR’s side going into next season, but Warburton will want to see him recapture that goal-scoring form from the last few weeks, and keep his head down for the rest of the season.