Speaking to the Plymouth Herald, Plymouth Argyle playmaker Danny Mayor has said he would love to stay with the Pilgrims beyond the end of this season.

The 30-year-old has been on the books with Plymouth Argyle since July 2019, holding down a spot in the starting 11 since joining on a free transfer from Bury.

In his time with the Pilgrims, Mayor has netted three goals and laid on 11 assists. His heavy involvement has continued this season, playing 43 times for Ryan Lowe’s side.

However, question marks have surrounded his future with the League One side. His current deal is set to expire at the end of the season, with Lowe previously remaining coy on players’ contracts.

Now, Mayor has revealed his stance over his future with Plymouth Argyle. Speaking to the Plymouth Herald, the midfielder said they will probably know more about his situation in the next couple of weeks. He said:

“I have loved my two years here, I have loved working for the Gaffer. I think in the next couple of weeks we will probably know more about a few of us.

“Yeah, definitely,” Mayor replied when asked if he would like to stay at Home Park.

“Like I say, I have loved my two years here. It’s such an ambitious club, I would love to be a part of it.”

Formerly of Sheffield Wednesday, Preston North End and Bury, Mayor is clearly loving his time with the League One club.

The Leyland-born midfielder could depart for nothing at the end of the season. However, given his latest comments, it seems he has no intention of doing so any time soon.