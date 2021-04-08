Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has remained tight-lipped on the club’s reported takeover.

Derby County have a potential new owner in 29-year-old Spaniard Erik Alonso. The former Sheffield Wednesday figure has reportedly ‘reached an agreement’ to take full control of the club, pending EFL approval.

Speaking ahead of his side’s Championship clash with league leaders Norwich City this weekend, Rooney told The Athletic’s Ryan Conway:

Rooney here. First up, the takeover: "It's positive news. There's not really much I can say on it. But the fact a deal has been agreed is positive." Says he's spoken to Erik Alonso. — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) April 8, 2021

The alleged takeover comes after Sheikh Khaled’s previous bid to take control of the Rams hit a stumbling block, eventually being called off by the club’s current owner Mel Morris.

Alonso though is a controversial figure – he left Sheffield Wednesday earlier in the campaign after an alleged falling out with owner Dejphon Chansiri.

Both Derby County and Wednesday fans have reacted gingerly to the news of Alonso’s prospective takeover bid at Pride Park, but so far there’s nothing to suggest the deal is untoward.

After enduring such a torrid season both on and off the pitch, Derby County fans won’t start celebrating until a new owner is in place, and their Championship safety is guaranteed.

Rooney has started to come under slight pressure after a run of one win in nine games but reports claim that the former Manchester United man has Alonso’s full backing should his takeover bid go through.

Norwich City this weekend will be another huge test of Rooney’s side, with the Canaries looking to take their points tally to 90 when they head to Pride Park on Saturday.