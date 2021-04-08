Swansea City are rivalling Burnley and Fulham for the free signing of Sheffield United’s Kean Bryan, reports Football Insider.

Bryan, 24, joined Sheffield United from Manchester City in 2018. He was part of City’s youth set up but left having never made a first-team appearance for the club.

He’s this season featured 10 times in the Premier League for rock-bottom club Sheffield United, scoring the one goal.

His contract expires in the summer and renewal talks have seemingly stalled throughout, and now Football Insider report that Burnley, Fulham and Swansea City are eyeing a free summer move.

The Englishman has proved a versatile outlet for Blades this season. He often features as one of three centre-backs, able to play on the left, right or in the middle.

He can also be deployed as a holding midfielder and so it’s no surprise to see him being linked with a number of clubs as we near the summer transfer window.

At one point earlier in the season, Steve Cooper’s side looked nail on to claim the second automatic promotion spot in the Championship behind leaders Norwich City.

But after four-straights defeats in the league, not only are Swansea’s automatic promotion hopes dwindling, but they could yet drop out of the top-six.

They sit in 4th-place of the table, with Bournemouth sitting in 7th and just four points behind the Swans.

Whether their season ends in promotion or not, Cooper will need more reinforcements in the summer to keep on bettering his side, and Bryan could be a keen acquisition.

His physicality will appeal to Cooper who likes his sides to have an element of pace, and at 24-years-old, Cooper could yet bring more out of the former England youth international.