Speaking to West London Sport, former QPR favourite Kevin Gallen has said the Rs need to loan out young striker Charlie Kelman if he’s not going to get game time at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

The young striker is yet to make his first start for Rangers since joining in the summer transfer window. Kelman made the move from Southend United having impressed in his breakthrough campaign with the Shrimpers.

The 19-year-old attacker has played 11 times for QPR’s first-team, making 10 substitute appearances in the Championship for Mark Warburton’s side.

With first-team chances limited in his first campaign, it awaits to be seen what the R’s look to do with Kelman next season. The American youngster could remain with Warburton and push for a starting spot or make a temporary move away.

Former QPR favourite Kevin Gallen believes the latter would be better for the young striker.

Speaking to West London Sport, Gallen expressed his belief that if Kelman is not going to be given a starting spot, the club should look to send him on a short-term loan to League One. Here’s what the 45-year-old had to say:

“If he’s not going to be playing at QPR for a bit then he should be going on loan to a League One club for six months.

“The best thing for any footballer is learning on the job – playing matches, game experience. Especially for a young footballer. You need to get into that environment, play regularly and get that rhythm.

“I think a spell on loan for Charlie Kelman would do him the world of good.”

Kelman sits behind the likes of loan man Charlie Austin, Macauley Bonne and Lyndon Dykes as it stands. Austin will return to parent club West Brom at the end of the season and it awaits to be seen if QPR will look to replace the star man or bring him back again.

Kelman has already shown he can perform in League Two, so a chance to get regular game time in the third-tier could be best for his development.