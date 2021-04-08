Speaking to Football League World, pundit and former footballer Lee Hendrie has tipped Swansea City loan man Conor Hourihane to leave parent club Aston Villa this summer.

The midfielder linked up with the Swans on loan in January, joining to pick up game time away from Villa Park.

Hourihane had struggled to nail down a spot in Dean Smith’s Aston Villa side in the first half of the campaign. The winter of Frenchman Morgan Sanson only pushed the Irish international further down the pecking order.

Since arriving at Swansea City, the 30-year-old has appeared 16 times across all competitions. Netting five goals and laying on one assist in that time, Hourihane has been a fixture in Steve Cooper’s side.

However, his situation beyond the end of the season is looking uncertain. His Villa deal there expires in 2022 but a summer move away could be on the horizon.

One man who believes a move away for the Cork-born midfielder could be best is former Villa man Lee Hendrie. Speaking to Football League World, the retired player said:

“I feel it’s going to be a hard step for Conor to get back into that Villa side. He’s the type of player that wants to go and play football. So I think next season he will certainly be going somewhere whether it is Swansea or not.

“He set off like a house on fire when he went there, but Swansea have just dropped off the pace.

“Whether it’s a team that’s possibly coming back up from the Championship that might want to take a punt on Conor. He is a very good player.”

Hourihane has been on the books with Aston Villa since January 2017. He helped Smith’s side win promotion back to the top flight and has gone on to make 150 appearances for the club.

With a summer move away possible, it will be interesting to see who looks to swoop in for Hourihane ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.