Emiliano Buendia came over to Norwich City on a relatively measly £1.5m transfer in July 2018, joining the Canaries from the Spanish side Getafe.

Since arriving in Norfolk, the Argentine playmaker has consistently shown that he can cut the rough-and-tumble of English football, both in the Sky Bet Championship and the Premier League.

Buendia has shown that he is not just a one-trick pony and that he can contribute to the Canaries cause through both goals and assists.

Emiliano Buendia – continues to glow for Norwich City

Since signing on at Carrow Road, Buendia has simply lit up Norwich City – becoming one of their most important players. In 115 games for Daniel Farke’s side, the one-time Argentina Under-20 international has scored 21 goals and provided 41 assists.

He showed his potential during his first season in the Championship for Norwich, playing 38 times and scoring 8 goals whilst adding 12 assists to his tally. That total has already been beaten this season as the Canaries storm towards an instant return to the Premier League.

In 33 games so far in Norwich’s 2020/21 Championship campaign, Buendia has netted 12 goals and provided a ridiculous 16 assists. Sandwiched between the two Championship campaigns was a one goal/seven assist season in the Premier League.

Trio of Spanish teams all with eyes on the Buendia prize

Spanish source Fichajes, through writer Javier Parra Peña, says that three La Liga sides (Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Villareal) are interested in the services of the diminutive Argentine.

Fichajes writes that these sides want his services “for next season” and that they want to take advantage of the European competitions they will likely play in next season. Parra Peña also writes that “the player himself wants to make a leap in quality” that matches his self-expectation.

Here’s what Fichajes and Parra Peña say about each side interested in capturing Buendia’s signature.

Atletico Madrid: Atletico are thought to want Buendia as the club feel the need for a piece of style and quality in the final stretch of the field in order to interact with Luis Suarez and Joao Felix and help form a “world-class trident [front three]“.

Sevilla: Sevilla are said to want a right-wing attacker “who contributes more than Suso” with Suso then dropping to the substitute bench next season. Parra Peña writes that “the Argentine [Buendia] is in Monchi’s sights” as they look for a player with more consistent numbers.

Villareal: Villareal would be taking a punt on Buendia as they look to breach the gap between domestic and continental level of football and it would be contingent on them qualifying for either the Europa League or the Champions League.

Parra Peña’s article says that the overall “intention of the three clubs” is that Buendia’s capture would “give them that piece of quality necessary to compete against the best teams in Europe.”

That European aspect is something that Norwich City cannot guarantee and, if Buendia does have expectations around that level, playing for one of the above – even transferring to an English equivalent – would be a big pull.