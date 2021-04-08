Swansea City are to boycott social media for 7 days.

A message from the club on Twitter states ‘as of 5pm today we will not post any content on our official social media channels for seven days’.

It come after a rise in online abuse aimed at sportsmen and women – particularity within British football.

Talks have been building up to a boycott with Gareth Bale having publicly stated his support for the cause, and now it’s the Welsh club who will lead the way.

It’s a bold decision – Swansea City not posting anything whatsoever on their social media channels for a week is unfeasible, but a point needs to be made.

Swansea City fans seem largely in favour of the decision. They’re all for the cause, but for some it seems like an inconvenience.

Perhaps others will follow in the footsteps of Swansea City and eventually broad changes made. But it could quickly backfire on Swansea City if they boycott socials for week, and for nothing.

See what these Swansea City fans had to say on Twitter…about their clubs decision to boycott Twitter and other social media platforms:

Proud to support a club like Swansea, setting the way for more clubs and organisations to follow the same path to stop this unacceptable behaviour. — Ji_Sung_Parker (@Ji_Sung_Parker) April 8, 2021

Could not agree with this more. Actions like this from such a community based club make me so proud to be a Jack. Well done @SwansOfficial 👏👏#Swans #SCFC #SwanseaCity #YJB https://t.co/TZybV9HO5i — David (@dsharp4811) April 8, 2021

Admins going on a holiday — ‘ (@swans95) April 8, 2021

While I'll miss your posts, standing firm against abuse is a much more important fight than a game of football. Well down Swans !! — Andrew Gallacher (@agallacher26) April 8, 2021

alright when we told you to stop tweeting we weren’t serious — ♔ (@jackwilliams14_) April 8, 2021

Excellent stance, hopefully other clubs (and fans ) will follow. — AnnieG (@annieswans) April 8, 2021

Cheers I’ll guess the lineup no problem — swxn. (@Swxnsea) April 8, 2021