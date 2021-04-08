Emi Buendia has been the star of Norwich City’s showing this season – but has he been the best player in the Championship so far?

The Argentine has scored in back-to-back Championship games to take his goals tally to 12 for the season, having grabbed himself 15 assists too.

Norwich City likely wouldn’t be steamrolling towards the Championship crown like they are if it weren’t for the 24-year-old, who’s been linked with a number of clubs this season including Arsenal and Leeds United.

Today though, reports from Europe claim that Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Villarreal are all interested in a summer signing, and will aim to make Buendia their ‘main’ summer acquisition.

With transfer stuff aside, The Sun’s Alan Nixon was asked on Twitter whether he thinks the Norwich City man has been the league’s Player of the Season so far this campaign. Nixon responded:

Has to be close https://t.co/5u5qCgwcv9 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) April 7, 2021

Buendia is currently the 7th highest-scorer in the Championship this season – his Canaries compadre Teemu Pukki is the second-highest with 25 league goals.

Ivan Toney is out in front with 28 goals and nine assists, leaving him with 37 goal contributions this season, compared to Buendia’s 26 – Pukki has 28 goal contributions in the Championship this season.

But it’s the Argentine who continues to catch everyone’s eye – Toney is a clinical finisher and is well worth a mention, but he can’t do what Buendia does.

He’s catalytic in Norwich City’s set up, bringing the best out of Pukki, Todd Cantwell and others when he’s in top form.

A definite contender for the Championship Player of the Season award, and someone who Daniel Farke will be desperate to keep hold off through the summer.