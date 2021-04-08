Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett has issued a stern warning to Derby County fans as they look set to undergo a change in ownership.

Current owner Mel Morris has been hoping to sell the club this season. He had a takeover deal with Sheikh Khaled lined up before that deal stalled, with Morris eventually calling it off.

Now though, Erik Alonso has emerged as the next likeliest man to take the reigns from Morris – he’s ‘agreed’ a deal to takeover pending EFL approval, but fans won’t hold be celebrating anything until it’s made official.

Morris has been financially involved in the club since 2014, taking full ownership from the previous owners in September 2015.

He’s sunk a lot of money into the club but has come under mounting scrutiny from Derby County fans. Now, Sky Sports reporter Dorsett had his say on the events unfolding at Pride Park:

#dcfc fans be careful what you wish for. I’m amazed to see all the bile being shovelled Mel Morris’s way. Local businessman, Derby fan, put over £100m of his money into club. Ok – not won promotion, and v low point on the pitch right now. Let’s see what foreign investment brings. — Rob Dorsett (@RobDorsettSky) April 8, 2021

Football has seen enough tycoons of late and many are weary that Alonso is another – largely because of his previous ties at Sheffield Wednesday.

The 29-year-old is said to have Indonesian backing and has been keen to take control of a Championship club for a while now, having made Sheffield Wednesday Dejphon Chansiri a low-ball offer soon after his departure earlier in the season.

Wednesday fans don’t have much nice to say about Alonso, and it’s left Derby County fans wondering what might come of their club should Alonso take control.

On the other hand, many supporters would be glad to see the back of Morris, which is what Dorsett’s tweet relates to – the Derbyshire-born businessman has sunk over £100million into the club and despite coming short each season, that kind of investment is rare.

An exciting period for Derby County, but also a potentially very dangerous one.