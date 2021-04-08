Watford paid a nominal amount, said to be in the region of £1m, to land West Ham starlet Domingos Quina in 2018.

Quinos had made his start in English football after joining Chelsea’s youth set-up in 2012 from Portuguese giants Benfica and their youth side. He was at the Blues for four years before moving across London to join the Hammers.

He made six appearances for West Ham’s first team, the majority of his experience at the Hammers (32 games/three goals/two assists) coming for the Under-23s.

The Portugal Under-21 international is currently out on loan away from Watford at La Liga side Granada and is said by The Daily Mail to be of interest to Premier League side Fulham.

Domingos Quina – time at Granada and Fulham interest

Quina made 37 appearances for Watford’s first team, scoring three goals and providing one assist. 12 of these appearances (one goal) have been in the Premier League; 14 (one goal) coming since the Hornets relegation to the Championship.

The 21-year-old starlet has been on loan at La Liga side Granada since the end of the last transfer window in January. So far this season he has featured in six La Liga games, scoring goals in consecutive games against Huesca and Elche.

Sami Mokbel says that the flourishing youngster has interest in England, writing that the Daily Mail’s ‘Sportsmail’ online portal ‘understand’ that Fulham “are among the clubs monitoring the youngster’s situation ahead of the summer window.”

Mokbel also writes that Quina’s performances in La Liga have fired an interest in him with Barcelona interest also mentioned. The Catalan giants have been long-term admirers of the Portuguese starlet, los azulgranas having tracked him during his final weeks at West Ham before his move to Watford.