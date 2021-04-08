Nigel Adkins’ appointment at Hull City in December 2017 resulted in a mixed reaction from the Tigers’ faithful but he soon won the fans over.

He rocked up at Hull City with his previous two spells at Reading and Sheffield United both ending in the sack.

However, the ever-positive Adkins steadied the ship at the KCOM Stadium and many supporters were sad to see him leave at the end of the 2018/19 season.

Charlton Athletic chose him as the man to replace Lee Bowyer last month and he is unbeaten in his opening two games.

He will be looking to bolster his squad this summer. Here are some players he had at previous club Hull who he could look to sign –

George Long, Hull City

Adkins has had him at both Sheffield United and Hull City in the past. Long has lost his place as number one to Matt Ingram this season and is out of contract this summer. Could he boost Charlton’s goalkeeping department?

Jackson Irvine, Hibernian

The Addicks boss managed the Australia international throughout his time at Hull. Now playing in Scotland, Irvine’s current deal with Hibs is only until the summer.

Fraizer Campbell, Huddersfield Town

The vastly experienced striker scored 12 goals during the 2018/19 season under Adkins in the Championship and followed him out the exit door. He is another who is currently in the final months of his contract.

Jon Toral, Birmingham City

He penned a one-year deal with the Blues last summer after leaving Hull. The Spaniard can be a quality player when he is fit and would be a top signing in League One. It is yet to be known whether Lee Bowyer plans to keep him in the Midlands.

Tommy Elphick, Huddersfield Town

Adkins had him on loan in East Yorkshire from Aston Villa and may be aware that the veteran defender is due to become a free agent in late June. He could be a decent defensive option for his new club.

Will Keane, Wigan Athletic

The ex-Manchester United forward left Hull in 2019 for Ipswich Town and now plays at fellow League One side Wigan. He has chipped in with six goals this season and only has a couple of months left at the DW Stadium.