Derby County’s potential new owner Erik Alonso has shared an optimistic message on Twitter, as the ex-Sheffield Wednesday figure nears a full takeover of the Rams.

It’s been a strange series of events for both Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday this season – Alonso though has been involved in both their campaigns.

He started the season at Hillsborough where he was working as an adviser to owner Dejphon Chansiri. He left on bad terms after the New Year, launching a speculative bid to buy the club soon after.

He was then linked with Derby County. They were waiting on Sheikh Khaled’s takeover to go through before that stalled, and Mel Morris subsequently called off the sale.

Now though, Alonso is thought to have ‘agreed’ to takeover the club, pending EFL approval. He shared this message on Twitter last night:

His social media profiles, and apparent life style has got people talking – he’s doesn’t appear to be a conventional Football League club owner.

The Spaniard is still only 29-years-old and a self-proclaimed Boxing champion. But that lavish appearance online and his previous antics at Sheffield Wednesday have people questioning his legitimacy.

No Limits Sports Ltd is the company through which Alonso is looking to take control of Derby County. That name alone has rung some alarm bells among fans but with the EFL now involved and looking over the bid, there’s nothing as of yet to suggest that Alonso has bad intentions for Derby County.