Blackpool boss Neil Critchley has been full of praise for top scorer Jerry Yates, as per a report by the Blackpool Gazette.

The striker has hit 20 goals for the season already and has helped Blackpool rise into the League One Play-Off positions.

Critchley’s side could face a battle to keep him this summer with the way things are going.

Yates, who is 24 years old, has been linked with Championship trio Nottingham Forest, Bristol City and Blackburn Rovers recently, as per a report by Football Insider.

Read: Nottingham Forest boss ‘tight-lipped’ over possible reunion with loan midfielder

Critchley has heaped praise on his attacker: “Considering the start he had to the season, which was similar to the team, the goalscoring record since then has been top drawer.

“He’s looking really on form, full of confidence and we brought him off at the end just to save him a little bit. But he’s bang in form and if we keep him on the pitch and he stays fit, then hopefully he can add to his tally because 20 goals is a fantastic achievement for him.”

Read: Blackburn Rovers transfer target’s situation becomes clearer

Blackpool signed Yates from Rotherham United last summer and he has become an instant hit at Bloomfield Road. His goals have pushed the Tangerines up to 5th place in the third tier table.

The former Doncaster Rovers man spent last season on loan at Swindon Town and helped the Robins gain promotion from League Two before Rotherham decided to cash in on him.

Yates’ focus right now will be on helping Blackpool get to the Championship this term, despite links with the likes of Blackburn Rovers, Nottingham Forest and Bristol City.

His side are in action this weekend away to promotion rivals Lincoln City.